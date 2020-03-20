Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (CMRX, MACK, CDTX, NLNK, OPHT)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Chimerix Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 38.9%. Following is Merrimack Pharma with a EPS growth of 156.3%. Cidara Therapeut ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 181.8%.

Newlink Genetics follows with a EPS growth of 212.1%, and Ophth0Tech Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 250.0%.

