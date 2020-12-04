Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PDLI, UTHR, GILD, MYGN, AMGN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pdl Biopharma In ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -63.9%. Following is United Therapeut with a EBITDA growth of -37.2%. Gilead Sciences ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -13.7%.

Myriad Genetics follows with a EBITDA growth of -12.2%, and Amgen Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 6.6%.

