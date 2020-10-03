Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CNCE, CLVS, AKBA, SRPT, PRTA)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest sales growth.
Concert Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,259,597.7%. Clovis Oncology is next with a sales growth of 7,106,794.9%. Akebia Therapeut ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,149,504.9%.
Sarepta Therapeu follows with a sales growth of 275,157.7%, and Prothena Corp Pl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 250,843.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Prothena Corp Pl on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.67. Since that call, shares of Prothena Corp Pl have fallen 10.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales growth concert pharmace clovis oncology akebia therapeut sarepta therapeu prothena corp pl