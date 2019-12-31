Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (RGEN, GILD, AMGN, BMRN, GHDX)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Repligen Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Following is Gilead Sciences with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Amgen Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.
Biomarin Pharmac follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Genomic Health I rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.
