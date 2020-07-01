MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (BIIB, AMGN, REGN, UTHR, GILD)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:26am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Biogen Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.33. Amgen Inc is next with a FCF per share of $14.38. Regeneron Pharm ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $9.73.

United Therapeut follows with a FCF per share of $8.82, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $8.65.

Ticker(s): BIIB AMGN REGN UTHR GILD

