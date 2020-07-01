Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (BIIB, AMGN, REGN, UTHR, GILD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Biogen Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.33. Amgen Inc is next with a FCF per share of $14.38. Regeneron Pharm ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $9.73.

United Therapeut follows with a FCF per share of $8.82, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $8.65.

