Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RARE, EBS, PBYI, FPRX, INCY)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Ultragenyx Pharm ranks highest with a EPS growth of 68,301.9%. Following is Emergent Biosolu with a EPS growth of 26,582.5%. Puma Biotechnolo ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 16,451.6%.

Five Prime Thera follows with a EPS growth of 12,753.2%, and Incyte Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 9,137.9%.

