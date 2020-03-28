Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (IRWD, TTOO, ICPT, ARRY, IBIO)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ironwood Pharmac ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 4,063.4. T2 Biosystems is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,112.2. Intercept Pharma ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,170.6.

Array Biopharma follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,141.9, and iBio Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,010.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Array Biopharma on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Array Biopharma have risen 96.3%. We continue to monitor Array Biopharma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.