Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (AGEN, NVAX, IBIO, KERX, TTOO)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Agenus Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 117.79. Novavax Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 105.05. iBio Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.36.
Keryx Biopharm follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.68, and T2 Biosystems rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.02.
