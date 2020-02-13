Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (AGEN, NVAX, IBIO, KERX, TTOO)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Agenus Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 117.79. Novavax Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 105.05. iBio Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.36.
Keryx Biopharm follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.68, and T2 Biosystems rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.02.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Novavax Inc on December 2nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Novavax Inc have risen 36.2%. We continue to monitor Novavax Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio agenus inc novavax inc :ibio ibio inc keryx biopharm t2 biosystems