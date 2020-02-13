MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (AGEN, NVAX, IBIO, KERX, TTOO)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:33am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Agenus Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 117.79. Novavax Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 105.05. iBio Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.36.

Keryx Biopharm follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.68, and T2 Biosystems rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Novavax Inc on December 2nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Novavax Inc have risen 36.2%. We continue to monitor Novavax Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): AGEN NVAX KERX TTOO

