Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (XLRN , VRTX , EXAS , NVAX , CYTK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN ) ranks first with a gain of 7.47%; Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX ) ranks second with a gain of 3.27%; and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.81%.

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX ) follows with a gain of 2.34% and Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.55%.

