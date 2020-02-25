Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (UTHR , REGN , GILD , NVAX , ESPR )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR ) ranks first with a gain of 8.39%; Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.51%; and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD ) ranks third with a gain of 5.31%.

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX ) follows with a gain of 4.53% and Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.82%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gilead Sciences on February 3rd, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $67.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Gilead Sciences have risen 3.9%. We continue to monitor Gilead Sciences for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.