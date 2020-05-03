Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (REGN , AMGN , ABBV , BIIB , ALXN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN ) ranks first with a gain of 6.27%; Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.23%; and Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV ) ranks third with a gain of 5.05%.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB ) follows with a gain of 3.54% and Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.50%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amgen Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $223.05. Since that call, shares of Amgen Inc have fallen 8.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.