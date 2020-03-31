Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NTRA , AKBA , NVAX , CYTK , MRTX)

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA ) ranks first with a gain of 13.08%; Akebia Therapeut (NASDAQ:AKBA ) ranks second with a gain of 12.91%; and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX ) ranks third with a gain of 9.58%.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK ) follows with a gain of 8.85% and Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.80%.

