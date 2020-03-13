Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EBS , RDUS , RGEN , VNDA , BPMC )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Emergent Biosolu (NYSE:EBS ) ranks first with a gain of 6.81%; Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS ) ranks second with a gain of 0.87%; and Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.52%.

Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA ) follows with a loss of 1.13% and Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.96%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Emergent Biosolu and will alert subscribers who have EBS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.