Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CLVS , NVTA , CYTK , UTHR , ALNY )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS ) ranks first with a gain of 6.79%; Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA ) ranks second with a gain of 6.78%; and Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK ) ranks third with a gain of 3.48%.

United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR ) follows with a gain of 3.45% and Alnylam Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALNY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.11%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Clovis Oncology on January 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.97. Since that call, shares of Clovis Oncology have fallen 6.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.