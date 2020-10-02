Top 5 Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CHRS , ESPR , ABBV , NVTA , CYTK )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Coherus Bioscien (NASDAQ:CHRS ) ranks first with a gain of 6.69%; Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR ) ranks second with a gain of 6.48%; and Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV ) ranks third with a gain of 5.86%.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA ) follows with a gain of 3.75% and Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.40%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Esperion Therape. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Esperion Therape in search of a potential trend change.