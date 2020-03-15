Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CWH, MNRO, SAH, CRMT, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Camping World Holdings Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,232.7%. Monro Muffler is next with a ROE of 938.1%. Sonic Automoti-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,225.2%.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a ROE of 1,331.0%, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,502.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Camping World Holdings Inc and will alert subscribers who have CWH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.