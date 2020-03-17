Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (MUSA, GPI, MNRO, AZO, PAG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.1%. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a projected earnings growth of 9.8%. Monro Muffler ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.1%.

Autozone Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.8%, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Murphy Usa Inc and will alert subscribers who have MUSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.