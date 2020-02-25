Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SAH, GPI, PAG, AN, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Penske Automotiv ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20.

Autonation Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31.

