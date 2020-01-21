Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (PAG, AN, GPI, ABG, SAH)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Penske Automotiv ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.52. Autonation Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 11.70. Group 1 Automoti ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.09.

Asbury Auto Grp follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.06, and Sonic Automoti-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 16.59.

