Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (MNRO, ABG, ORLY, AN, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 70.6%. Asbury Auto Grp is next with a EPS growth of 713.5%. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,244.6%.

Autonation Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,388.0%, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,695.8%.

