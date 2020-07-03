MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AN, ORLY, AZO, PAG, SAH)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Autonation Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is O'Reilly Automot with a a current ratio of 0.9. Autozone Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.

Penske Automotiv follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Sonic Automoti-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.0.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Penske Automotiv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Penske Automotiv in search of a potential trend change.

