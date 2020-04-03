Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (GPI, LAD, AZO, MUSA, ABG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Group 1 Automoti ranks highest with a sales per share of $564.25. Following is Lithia Motors-A with a sales per share of $419.50. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $399.86.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a sales per share of $318.48, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $315.45.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Group 1 Automoti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Group 1 Automoti in search of a potential trend change.