Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (MNRO, CRMT, AZO, MUSA, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Monro Muffler ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 27.8%. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a future earnings growth of 17.7%. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 14.1%, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Advance Auto Par on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $157.36. Since that call, shares of Advance Auto Par have fallen 16.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.