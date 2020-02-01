Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (MNRO, CRMT, AZO, MUSA, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Monro Muffler ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 27.8%. America'S Car-Ma is next with a future earnings growth of 17.7%. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 14.1%, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.7%.

