Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (PAG, AN, GPI, LAD, ABG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Penske Automotiv ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%. Autonation Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%. Group 1 Automoti ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%.

Lithia Motors-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.4%, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.9%.

