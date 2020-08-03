MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (AAP, MNRO, AZO, ORLY, LAD)

Written on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 5:25am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Advance Auto Par ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%. Following is Monro Muffler with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 10.9%.

O'Reilly Automot follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advance Auto Par and will alert subscribers who have AAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest ebitda growth advance auto par monro muffler autozone inc :orly o'reilly automot lithia motors-a

Ticker(s): AAP MNRO AZO LAD

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.