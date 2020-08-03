Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (AAP, MNRO, AZO, ORLY, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Advance Auto Par ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%. Following is Monro Muffler with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 10.9%.

O'Reilly Automot follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advance Auto Par and will alert subscribers who have AAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.