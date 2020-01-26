Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (PAG, AN, GPI, ABG, SAH)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Penske Automotiv ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 9.5%. Autonation Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 8.8%. Group 1 Automoti ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 7.1%.

Asbury Auto Grp follows with a an earnings yield of 6.8%, and Sonic Automoti-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penske Automotiv and will alert subscribers who have PAG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.