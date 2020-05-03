Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (CWH, KMX, SAH, PAG, GPI)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Camping World Holdings Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.8. Following is Carmax Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.0. Sonic Automoti-A ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.9.

Penske Automotiv follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.1, and Group 1 Automoti rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4.

