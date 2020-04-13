Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ABG , CWH , AN , LAD , SAH )

We looked at the Automotive Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Asbury Auto Grp (NYSE:ABG ) ranks first with a gain of 11.21%; Camping World Holdings Inc (:CWH ) ranks second with a gain of 10.06%; and Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN ) ranks third with a gain of 8.58%.

Lithia Motors-A (NYSE:LAD ) follows with a gain of 7.76% and Sonic Automoti-A (NYSE:SAH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.62%.

