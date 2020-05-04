Top 5 Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Lowest Beta (WGO, F, GM, TSLA, THO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Winnebago Inds ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Ford Motor Co with a a beta of 1.0. General Motors C ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Tesla Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Thor Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tesla Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tesla Inc in search of a potential trend change.