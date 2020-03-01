Top 5 Companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (THO, GM, TSLA, WGO, F)
Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Thor Industries ranks highest with a sales per share of $154.95. General Motors C is next with a sales per share of $97.52. Tesla Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $74.41.
Winnebago Inds follows with a sales per share of $58.51, and Ford Motor Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.15.
