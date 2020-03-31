Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (TOWR, CPS, DORM, SMP, GNTX)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Tower Internatio ranks lowest with a sales growth of 388.8%. Following is Cooper-Standard with a sales growth of 418.2%. Dorman Products ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 507.4%.

Standard Motor follows with a sales growth of 544.8%, and Gentex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 690.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gentex Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.81. Since that call, shares of Gentex Corp have fallen 24.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.