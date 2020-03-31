MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (TOWR, CPS, DORM, SMP, GNTX)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:35am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Tower Internatio ranks lowest with a sales growth of 388.8%. Following is Cooper-Standard with a sales growth of 418.2%. Dorman Products ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 507.4%.

Standard Motor follows with a sales growth of 544.8%, and Gentex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 690.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gentex Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.81. Since that call, shares of Gentex Corp have fallen 24.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth tower internatio cooper-standard dorman products standard motor gentex corp

Ticker(s): TOWR CPS DORM SMP GNTX

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.