Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FOXF, DAN, GNTX, AXL, SRI)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fox Factory Hold ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.84. Following is Dana Inc with a FCF per share of $1.11. Gentex Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.39.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a FCF per share of $1.52, and Stoneridge Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.66.

