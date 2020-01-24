Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (TEN, DLPH, CPS, AXL, HZN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.25. Following is Delphi Automotiv with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.89. Cooper-Standard ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.63.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.76, and Horizon Global rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.08.

