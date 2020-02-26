Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (THRM, FOXF, GNTX, DORM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Gentherm Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Fox Factory Hold is next with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Gentex Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.6%.

Dorman Products follows with a an earnings yield of 5.2%, and Standard Motor rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

