Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (AXL, SUP, HZN, DAN, SRI)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Amer Axle & Mfg ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,871.3%. Superior Inds is next with a sales growth of 5,123.4%. Horizon Global ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,755.1%.

Dana Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,373.8%, and Stoneridge Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,845.9%.

