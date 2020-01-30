Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (MPG, MOD, MPAA, FOXF, AXL)
Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Metaldyne Perfor ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,071.6%. Modine Mfg Co is next with a EPS growth of 4,035.1%. Motorcar Parts ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,928.6%.
Fox Factory Hold follows with a EPS growth of 3,689.2%, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,353.3%.
