Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SUP, MPAA, TEN, FOXF, DLPH)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Superior Inds ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 68.5%. Following is Motorcar Parts with a EBITDA growth of 60.7%. Tenneco Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.1%.

Fox Factory Hold follows with a EBITDA growth of 47.6%, and Delphi Automotiv rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%.

