Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (GLOB, EBIX, DMRC, SPNS, RP)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Globant Sa ranks lowest with a an RPE of $58,000. Following is Ebix Inc with a an RPE of $87,000. Digimarc Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $119,000.

Sapiens Intl follows with a an RPE of $127,000, and Realpage Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $133,000.

