Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (SNCR, AVYA, EBIX, CDK, CTXS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Synchronoss Tech ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.33. Following is Avaya Holdings Corp. with a a P/E ratio of 8.86. Ebix Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.09.

Cdk Global Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.96, and Citrix Systems rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 29.99.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cdk Global Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Cdk Global Inc have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor Cdk Global Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.