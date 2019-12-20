Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (SNCR, AVYA, EBIX, CDK, CTXS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Synchronoss Tech ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.74. Following is Avaya Holdings Corp. with a a P/E ratio of 8.46. Ebix Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.43.

Cdk Global Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.38, and Citrix Systems rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 28.50.

