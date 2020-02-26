Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (AVYA, EBIX, SNCR, CDK, VRNT)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Avaya Holdings Corp. ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.53. Following is Ebix Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.69. Synchronoss Tech ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.71.

Cdk Global Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.02, and Verint Systems rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.95.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Avaya Holdings Corp. and will alert subscribers who have AVYA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.