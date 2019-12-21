Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (TYL, EBIX, PRO, SSNC, PTC)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Tyler Technolog ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 126.7%. Ebix Inc is next with a EPS growth of 173.4%. Pros Holdings In ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 189.9%.

Ss&C Technologie follows with a EPS growth of 210.3%, and Ptc Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 456.1%.

