Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (PCTY, CRM, PTC, ULTI, PAYC)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Paylocity Holdin ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.0%. Salesforce.Com is next with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Ptc Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%.
Ultimate Softwar follows with a an earnings yield of 0.4%, and Paycom Software rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 0.4%.
