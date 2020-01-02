Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (RNG, HUBS, PAYC, AVYA, AMSWA)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ringcentral In-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 210.0%. Following is Hubspot Inc with a projected earnings growth of 146.8%. Paycom Software ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 91.6%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. follows with a projected earnings growth of 85.6%, and Amer Software-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 64.8%.

