Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (GWRE, PEGA, CRM, ULTI, TYPE)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Guidewire Softwa ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 348.4%. Following is Pegasystems Inc with a EBITDA growth of 310.4%. Salesforce.Com ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 272.6%.

Ultimate Softwar follows with a EBITDA growth of 241.3%, and Monotype Imaging rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 218.2%.

