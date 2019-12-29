Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CTXS, ADSK, AVYA, BLKB, HUBS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Citrix Systems ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 214.4. Autodesk Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 203.2. Avaya Holdings Corp. ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 152.4.

Blackbaud Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 142.8, and Hubspot Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 141.9.

