Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (CDK, PRO, AZPN, FICO, NUAN)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cdk Global Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.33. Pros Holdings In is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.85. Aspen Technology ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.46.

Fair Isaac Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.17, and Nuance Communica rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.12.

