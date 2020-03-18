Top 5 Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SPLK , CTXS , ANSS , ZEN , ADBE )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK ) ranks first with a gain of 14.29%; Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) ranks second with a gain of 13.64%; and Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS ) ranks third with a gain of 13.54%.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) follows with a gain of 8.95% and Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.19%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Splunk Inc and will alert subscribers who have SPLK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.